These Nashville Restaurants Will Be Open Christmas Day

Christmas is just days away and many people are finishing up some last minute shopping, either for presents or for the big Christmas Day meal. Others, however, prefer not to spend the day cooking and instead would rather grab a bite to eat at a restaurant. Lucky for them, several restaurants around the country are planning to stay open this weekend.

In addition to national favorites, plenty of local restaurants will be open Christmas Day for those who want to enjoy a meal out with loved ones. Keep reading to see which Nashville spots are open for the holiday. Some of these restaurants may require a reservation or may not be accepting any more reservations at this time, so it's recommended you check before you go.