These Nashville Restaurants Will Be Open Christmas Day
By Sarah Tate
December 23, 2021
Christmas is just days away and many people are finishing up some last minute shopping, either for presents or for the big Christmas Day meal. Others, however, prefer not to spend the day cooking and instead would rather grab a bite to eat at a restaurant. Lucky for them, several restaurants around the country are planning to stay open this weekend.
In addition to national favorites, plenty of local restaurants will be open Christmas Day for those who want to enjoy a meal out with loved ones. Keep reading to see which Nashville spots are open for the holiday. Some of these restaurants may require a reservation or may not be accepting any more reservations at this time, so it's recommended you check before you go.
- Bourbon Steak
- Bourbon Street Blues and Boogie Bar
- Cabana Taps
- Carne Mare
- Central Bar & Kitchen
- Chateau West
- Commons Club
- Del Frisco's Grille
- Denim
- The Eastern Peak
- Ella's on 2nd
- Hard Rock Cafe
- Henley
- Hidden Bar
- JWB Grill
- Kitchen Notes
- L27 Rooftop Lounge
- Makeready L&L
- Marsh House
- Mason's
- Melrose Billiard Parlor
- Misfit Bar
- M.L. Rose
- Morton's
- Mother's Ruin
- NashHouse Southern Spoon and Saloon
- The Nashville Grange
- Nashville Underground
- The Palm
- Pinewood Social
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Stationairy
- STK Nashville
- The Sutler
- Trattoria Il Mulino
- Two Ten Jack
- Urban Grub
- Von Elrod's
- Yolan