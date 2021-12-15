These South Carolina Cities Rank Among The Most Dangerous In America

Violent crime across the country increased last year, leading some areas of the U.S. to be considered more dangerous than others.

Using data from the FBI's 2020 Uniform Crime Report to determine the rate of violent crimes, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in the country. Two cities in South Carolina made the list, both ranking in the Top 15 overall. The site states, however, that certain factors can influence reporting and activity in different areas.

"Crime is a local phenomenon influenced by a wide range of factors at the national, state, community and household level. Population density, economic conditions, employment rates, legal policies, law enforcement practices, community attitudes toward crime and policing, and other factors can all influence crime activity and reporting. As a result, reported crime in the United States can vary considerable from place to place."

So which South Carolina city is the most dangerous in the state?

Florence

Coming in at Number 12 on the overall list, Florence is the most dangerous city in South Carolina. In 2020, a total of 1,764 violent crimes were reported in the metro area, rounding out to about 860 per 100,000 people. While violent crimes were the most commonly reported, property crimes like burglary and larceny actually declined.

Florence wasn't the only South Carolina city to snag a spot on the list. Sumter also ranked high on the list, coming in at Number 14 overall with a violent crime rate of 813 per 100,000 people for a total of 1,140 reports in 2020.

These are the Top 10 most dangerous cities in the country, according to 24/7 Wall St.:

Memphis, Tennessee/Mississippi/Arkansas Monroe, Louisiana Anchorage, Alaska Pine Bluff, Arkansas Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, Michigan Danville, Illinois Albany, Georgia Albuquerque, New Mexico Alexandria, Louisiana Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas

Check out the full report here.