This Is The Most Popular Junk Food In Oklahoma

We all love to indulge in junk food every now and then. Whether it's candy, salty snacks, or frozen treats, we all have those go-to junk food snacks.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's most popular junk food. The website says, "Researchers at Zippia, The Career Expert, compiled data from Google Trends to identify the most popular junk food snacks in each of the 50 states."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the most popular junk food in Oklahoma is Sour Patch Kids.

Other popular junk foods on the list were Ruffles, doughnuts, pop corn, candy bars, Cheetos, Pringles, and Oreos.

Here's each state's favorite junk food:

Alabama- Ruffles

Alaska- granola bars

Arizona- Cheez-Its

Arkansas- Doritos

California- Cheetos

Colorado- Cosmic Brownies

Connecticut- Oreos

Delaware- Fritos

Florida- mini doughnuts

Georgia- Lay's Chips

Hawaii- Oreos

Idaho- Cliff Bars

Illinois- Skinny Pop Popcorn

Indiana- Pringles

Iowa- Pringles

Kansas- Nutter Butters

Kentucky- Fritos

Louisiana- PayDays

Maine- Ritz Crackers

Maryland- Oreos

Massachusetts- Crunch bars

Michigan- Sour Patch Kids

Minnesota- Snickers

Mississipi- Twinkies

Missouri- Grandma's

Montana- Rice Krispies Treats

Nebraska- Fritos

Nevada- KitKat bars

New Hampshire- Almond Joys

New Jersey- Oreos

New Mexico- beef jerky

New York- Chips Ahoy

North Carolina- Starburst

North Dakota- sunflower seeds

Ohio- Starburst

Oklahoma- Sour Patch Kids

Oregon- Kettle chips

Pennsylvania- Hershey's

Rhode Island- Ritz Crackers

South Carolina- salt and vinegar chips

South Dakota- Milky Ways

Tennessee- Baby Ruth

Texas- Funyuns

Utah- 3 Musketeers

Vermont- Muffins

Virginia- Oreos

Washington- Cheez-Its

West Virginia- Lay's Chips

Wisconsin- Twix

Wyoming- sunflower seeds

Click here to check out the full study of each state's most popular go-to junk food.