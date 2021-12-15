Woman Arrested After Threatening To Bomb Nashville Restaurant

Nearly one year after an explosion rocked Nashville awake on Christmas morning, another bomb threat was issued against a Nashville restaurant.

Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman they said walking into a restaurant in West Nashville on Tuesday (December 14) and threatened to set off a bomb, WKRN reports. According to police, 60-year-old Jeanette Olivo entered Tequila's Mexican Restaurant on Annex Avenue and sat at the bar. When a manager walked over, she reportedly issued the threat, telling the manager, "I have a bomb under my jacket and I'm going to kill everyone in the restaurant."

Police arrived at the scene after the manager called 911. During the investigation, her threat was determined to be a false report after officers failed to uncover a bomb while searching Olivo.

Olivo was taken into custody and charged with felony false report of an emergency. As of noon Wednesday, she is being held on a $10,000 bond. No other information, including the reason why Olivo reportedly threatened to bomb the restaurant.

The bomb threat comes almost one year after a bomb went off on Second Avenue in the early morning hours of Christmas Day 2020. The district is continuing to slowly rebuild from the destruction, with some businesses reopening after an extended closure while others shut down permanently.