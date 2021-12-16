Doja Cat Defends Her Rap Crown Against Critics Who Say She's Not A Rapper
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 16, 2021
Doja Cat has single-handedly taken over the music scene in the last few years, scoring chart-topping records in every genre, from Hip Hop, to Pop. But some hip hop heads refuse to acknowledge the star the "Rules" star as a true rapper. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Doja says she views the argument as one "that children on Twitter like to have, but nobody in the real world really cares to talk about.” She added:
"Anyone who says that I’m not a rapper is in denial. They don’t know what they’re talking about.”
The Grammy nominated star also opened up about her reputation for being "extremely online", telling the mag:
“I definitely was a kid of the internet, and now I’ve backed away from it. Unless I’m lonely or alone, and then I go on Twitter and fucking fire off tweets for two hours straight.”
Doja went on to share her experience of dropping out of high school at age 16 to pursue artistic endeavors, saying:
“It felt like I was stuck in one spot and everybody else was progressing constantly. I definitely didn’t like to leave my room. I don’t know if I was agoraphobic, but I definitely thought that I was at the time. It was very, very hard for me to go outside, but then there was a period where all I did was go outside to get the fuck out of the house and it didn’t matter where I was going.”
Doja's candid interview comes just days after the star announced that she'd tested positive for COVID. Sending well wishes and a speedy recovery to the star!