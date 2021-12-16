Doja Cat Defends Her Rap Crown Against Critics Who Say She's Not A Rapper

The Grammy nominated star also opened up about her reputation for being "extremely online", telling the mag:

“I definitely was a kid of the internet, and now I’ve backed away from it. Unless I’m lonely or alone, and then I go on Twitter and fucking fire off tweets for two hours straight.”

Doja went on to share her experience of dropping out of high school at age 16 to pursue artistic endeavors, saying:

“It felt like I was stuck in one spot and everybody else was progressing constantly. I definitely didn’t like to leave my room. I don’t know if I was agoraphobic, but I definitely thought that I was at the time. It was very, very hard for me to go outside, but then there was a period where all I did was go outside to get the fuck out of the house and it didn’t matter where I was going.”

Doja's candid interview comes just days after the star announced that she'd tested positive for COVID. Sending well wishes and a speedy recovery to the star!