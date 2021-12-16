These Oklahoma Cities Are Among The Most Sinful In America

Las Vegas is known as being "sin city," but it isn't the only sinful city in America.

WalletHub compiled list of America's most sinful cities. The website states, "In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of evil deeds. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita."

According to WalletHub, two Oklahoma cities landed among the country's top 100 most sinful cities.

Oklahoma City landed at number 64 on the list. It was 34th overall in the "lust" category and 42nd overall for "vanity."

Tulsa came in at number 79 on the list. The city was 37th overall for "jealousy."

According to Wallethub, here are the top 20 most sinful cities in America:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Cleveland, OH Dallas, TX North Las Vegas, NV Little Rock, AR Baltimore, MD Baton Rouge, LA New York, NY New Orleans, LA Orlando, FL Birmingham, AL

Click here to check out the full list of America's most sinful cities.