This Is Oklahoma's Most Popular TV Show During The Holidays

It's the holiday season again and people are gathering around the television for Christmas tv shows and movies. Everyone has their favorites that really get them into the holiday spirit.

USDISH compiled a list of each state's most searched show on Christmas. The website states, "As lovers of (and, if we may say so ourselves, experts in) all things TV, the USDISH team wanted to know which holiday episodes of TV shows made the biggest mark when they first aired—and how well the shows behind them have held up with holiday TV habits today."

According to USDISH, Oklahoma's most searched TV show on Christmas is The Office. Oklahoma's neighbors love watching The Simpsons, How I Met Your Mother, and House.

The most popular TV show on Christmas was The Office, being the favorite of 27 states. The Simpsons was the second favorite, being the most popular in 15 states.

Other notable titles included House, Doctor Who, How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family, This Is Us, and The X-Files.

Click here to check out the full study of the most popular TV episodes and shows during the holiday season.