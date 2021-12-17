Lil Durk Joins Morgan Wallen For Surprise New Single And Fans Are Loving It

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Durk teamed up with Morgan Wallen for new hip hop-country themed track entitled “Broadway Girls," and both country and drill fans alike are hear for it. On the Charlie Handsome produced track, Wallen and Durk soulfully detail a certain group of women whom they feel they shouldn't trust. Wallen belts on the chorus:

“Now there’s two things that you’re gonna find out/ They don’t love you and they only love you right now. If I was smarter I’d stayed my a– at home/ And leave them Broadway girls alone.”

Durkio chimes in with his trap infused energy, rapping:

"The town just told me, ‘Don’t trust ’em’/ Broadway girl’s a trap/ They on me, they tryna finesse me/ They see me with Morgan and know that I rap/ My horse is Porsches, tellin’ me on/ I jump on a horse/ she get on the back."

Durk took to social media to promote the unexpected collaboration with his 11.9 million followers, writing:

"Broadway girls out now wit my dawg@morganwallenlet’s go trenches x country"

The track comes just two months after Wallen shared a snippet of the record on TikTok, leading fans to wonder when or if Wallen would release a full version. Since it's October debut, Broadway Girls has already become a huge trend on TikTok. Fans are using the song as background music while dancing on Broadway in front of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, where Wallen met the unidentified woman he sings about in Broadway Girls.

Fans are loving the surprise drill-country collab.

Check out the full video above.

