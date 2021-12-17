Lil Durk Joins Morgan Wallen For Surprise New Single And Fans Are Loving It
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 17, 2021
Lil Durk teamed up with Morgan Wallen for new hip hop-country themed track entitled “Broadway Girls," and both country and drill fans alike are hear for it. On the Charlie Handsome produced track, Wallen and Durk soulfully detail a certain group of women whom they feel they shouldn't trust. Wallen belts on the chorus:
“Now there’s two things that you’re gonna find out/ They don’t love you and they only love you right now. If I was smarter I’d stayed my a– at home/ And leave them Broadway girls alone.”
Durkio chimes in with his trap infused energy, rapping:
"The town just told me, ‘Don’t trust ’em’/ Broadway girl’s a trap/ They on me, they tryna finesse me/ They see me with Morgan and know that I rap/ My horse is Porsches, tellin’ me on/ I jump on a horse/ she get on the back."
Durk took to social media to promote the unexpected collaboration with his 11.9 million followers, writing:
"Broadway girls out now wit my dawg@morganwallenlet’s go trenches x country"
The track comes just two months after Wallen shared a snippet of the record on TikTok, leading fans to wonder when or if Wallen would release a full version. Since it's October debut, Broadway Girls has already become a huge trend on TikTok. Fans are using the song as background music while dancing on Broadway in front of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, where Wallen met the unidentified woman he sings about in Broadway Girls.
@fabulous_demps
#fyp #nashville just the beginning ❤️♬ original sound - morganwallen
Fans are loving the surprise drill-country collab.
Wallen and Durk remix?? I needed this yesterday 🔥😮💨 @MorganWallen @lildurk pic.twitter.com/PZp0I8g5rD— Thomas Eatman (@jteatman) December 17, 2021
country and rap listeners rn after Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk dropped Broadway Girls pic.twitter.com/nSqKJmW6rZ— TiiMMY🦘 (@tiimmygala) December 17, 2021
Gonna tell my grandkids this was Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk pic.twitter.com/omkPBb0xfY— DKT (@darleneturner53) December 17, 2021
Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen said pic.twitter.com/YmKK8qlR1Y— RedRaider806 (@RedRaiderLex) December 17, 2021
Check out the full video above.