Lil Durk Joins Morgan Wallen For Surprise New Single And Fans Are Loving It

Lil Durk teamed up with Morgan Wallen for new hip hop-country themed track entitled “Broadway Girls," and both country and drill fans alike are hear for it. On the Charlie Handsome produced track, Wallen and Durk soulfully detail a certain group of women whom they feel they shouldn't trust. Wallen belts on the chorus:

“Now there’s two things that you’re gonna find out/ They don’t love you and they only love you right now. If I was smarter I’d stayed my a– at home/ And leave them Broadway girls alone.”

Durkio chimes in with his trap infused energy, rapping:

"The town just told me, ‘Don’t trust ’em’/ Broadway girl’s a trap/ They on me, they tryna finesse me/ They see me with Morgan and know that I rap/ My horse is Porsches, tellin’ me on/ I jump on a horse/ she get on the back."