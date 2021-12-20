Christina Aguilera Celebrated Her Birthday With A Sexy Topless Photoshoot

Christina Aguilera celebrated her 41st birthday with a special photoshoot.

Over the weekend, the pop veteran welcomed in a new year of life with a saucy photoshoot, where the singer wore gloves, shades and that's about it. For the topless shoot, the former child star channeled her early 2000s Stripped days and we can't think of a better way for Xtina to enter her newest phase of life. For her caption, Xtina kept things short and sweet, writing, "XTINA XLI."

Despite her weekend birthday festivities, Aguilera has been celebrating life in recent weeks. Aside from releasing a batch of new Spanish-language songs, she also received the Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards in early December. "What an exceptional honor. To be standing here receiving an award with the word 'icon' is truly surreal," the singer said during her acceptance speech. "I have always strived for my music to communicate messages of empowerment, whether it’s speaking my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so on their own. My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to evoke change, my music is for you.”