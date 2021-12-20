Dry Shampoos Recalled In Oregon Over Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Consumer goods giant Proctor & Gamble is recalling over two dozen products in Oregon after reports of cancer-causing ingredients were detected, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company made the announcement on Friday (December 17) after benzene was discovered in multiple aerosol-based dry shampoo and conditioner products. Now 32 products, including items from Pantene, Herbal Essences, and Aussie brands, are being pulled from shelves across the nation.

Proctor & Gamble described the dangers of benzene in its written statement:

"Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources."

No adverse reactions have been reported yet, but the company says they issued the voluntary recall out of "an abundance of caution."

You can view the full product list here. P&G urges people to stop using the products immediately. Customers who purchased the items will also be reimbursed, they added.

For questions and other information, call 1-888-674-3631 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. ET.