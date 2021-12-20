This Is The Most Iconic Movie Set In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

December 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Movies are a great source of entertainment, especially when they are easily relatable. Movies can help others to get an idea of what a place is like without ever stepping foot there. Did you know that there is a movie set in every single U.S. state?

Popsugar compiled a list of the most iconic movies set in each state. The website states, "There's obviously more than one memorable movie per state and multiple memorable movies set in certain states, but we've narrowed it down to one single iconic film to represent each one."

According to the list, the most iconic movie set in Arizona is "Tombstone."

Here's what the website says about the iconic movie:

"Doc Holliday is, memorably, your huckleberry in this Wyatt Earp Western set in the town it's named after."

Other popular movies that made the list to represent other states were "Rocky," "Dumb and Dumber," "Son in Law," "Walk the Line," "The Shining," "Gone With the Wind," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "Legends of the Fall."

Click here to check out the full list of the most iconic movie set in each state.

