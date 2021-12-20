This New Orleans Shop Has The Best Bagels In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate
December 21, 2021
Everyone has their own preference when it comes to ordering a bagel. From an everything bagel with cream cheese and lox to a plain bagel with a generous spread of cream cheese, the options are basically endless. With so many varieties, not to mention the growing number of shops selling them, it's hard to to decide where to find the best option for you.
Using reviews and interviews with locals, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best bagels in each state, and one shop in New Orleans got the top spot for Louisiana.
"What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's fresh-baked bagels, the best toppings and fixin's available and lots of loyal customers."
So which shop serves up the best bagels in Louisiana?
Flour Moon Bagels
This pop-up bagelry serves up bagels that are "almost too pretty to eat," according to NewOrleans.com. Learn more about Flour Moon Bagels here. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best bagels in Louisiana:
"Finding good bagels isn't always easy, but the Flour Moon pop-up at Coffee Science is worth the extra effort. pick up a bag of salt, everything, or onion bagels every Sunday."
Check out the full report here.