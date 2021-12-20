Three Children Among Seven Bodies Found In Minnesota Home

Authorities in Minnesota are investigating after seven bodies were found in a home in Moorhead on Saturday (December 18). The bodies, which included four adults and three children, were discovered by family members who were conducting a welfare check at the house.

The children were last seen on Friday, and it is unknown what caused the family members to conduct a welfare check at the home.

The ages and identities of the deceased were not released, but the Moorhead Area School District said that the children attended S.G. Reinertsen Elementary School and Moorhead High School.

The Moorhead Police Department said there were no signs of forced entry or violence. The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies to determine how everybody died.

"This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays," Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson wrote in a statement sent to the Star Tribune. "My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time."