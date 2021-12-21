Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Rent Out Theater To Watch 'House Of Gucci'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took their relationship to the next level for their most recent date.

According to TMZ, the superstar couple rented out the Atrium Stadium Cinemas on Staten Island for a private screening of Lady Gaga's film, House of Gucci. Jesse Scarola, who owns the venue, told the celebrity gossip outlet that the Saturday Night Live comedian frequents the theater monthly with friends. For the pair's date, Kardashian's security team called ahead to make sure that the couple could enter the theater through a side door. Despite their subtle entry to the venue, the pair made sure to make nice and even took photos with the staff and fans during the visit.

Despite several outings together, Page Six received word that the two were official in late November. Fans even saw Kardashian celebrate Davidson’s 28th birthday, alongside Flavor Flav, at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. The unlikely group took the opportunity to snap a shot, while the couple rocked Skims pajamas.

Kanye West has made several attempts to get her back, but it appears as if her stance is clear. Still, while the media mogul filed for divorce from the rapper in February, that hasn't stopped others, including one blunt fan, from sharing their take on the romance.