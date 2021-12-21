Las Vegas Ranked Most Affordable, Most Popular Holiday Travel Destination

Las Vegas isn't known as only Sin City anymore. It's also the top destination — and most affordable destination — this holiday season.

RetailMeNot and Priceline joined forces to publish a study that analyzes holiday spending and travel plans. At the top of the list this year is Las Vegas for the most popular travel destination by hotel and the most affordable travel destination by hotel based on data from December 17, 2021 to January 1, 2022.

The average nightly hotel rate for Las Vegas is $130. The average airfare rate is $314.

Las Vegas and Orlando have been ranked in the top three most popular hotel destinations for the holiday season for the past three years.

Here are the most popular travel destinations for the 2021 holiday season by hotel:

Las Vegas, NV New York, NY Orlando, FL Anaheim, CA Chicago, IL Miami, FL Honolulu, HI Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA Atlanta, GA

Here are the most popular travel destinations by flight:

New York, NY Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV Denver, CO Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Phoenix, AZ Tampa, FL Dallas, TX

Here are the most affordable travel destinations by hotel:

Las Vegas, NV Pigeon Forge, TN Washington, DC Kissimmee, FL Houston, TX Phoenix, AZ Seattle, WA Denver, CO Dallas, TX Chicago, IL

Here are the most affordable travel destinations by flight: