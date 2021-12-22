Does Elon Musk Live In A $50,000 House Or $18 Million Lakefront Mansion?

Elon Musk primarily lives in a "kinda awesome" $50,000 home in Boca Chica, Texas, that he rents from SpaceX, he said in June. The house is reportedly a tiny home, measuring 20 feet by 20 feet, according to the Houston Chronicle.

But now, the Tesla CEO is reported to be living in a multi-million dollar lakefront mansion in Austin and looking for a new home, despite stating he was "selling almost all physical possessions" and "will own no house."

So what's the truth?

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Musk is staying at the $17.9 million mansion that belongs to Ken Howery, PayPal cofounder and former U.S. ambassador to Sweden. WSJ also reported Musk is looking for a new "palace" in Texas. The paper said Musk was interested in buying jewelry designer Kendra Scott's home, but missed appointments to see the house.

After The Wall Street Journal published its report, Musk denied it, according to Business Insider. "The WSJ article is false. I don't live there and am not looking to buy a house anywhere," Musk told Business Insider in an email.

Howery told The Wall Street Journal after publication that Musk does not live in his home. "He lives in South Texas. He stayed at the house as my guest occasionally when traveling to Austin," Howery said.

Musk, who was named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" last week, was pegged in the feature as "the richest man in the world does not own a house." In Musk's June tweet, he said the only house he owns is the events house in the Bay Area in California.

In late 2020, Musk confirmed he moved to Texas. He added that he would move the headquarters of his companies to Texas as well.