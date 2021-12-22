Lorde Gifts Fans With A Winter Solstice 'Offering'

Lorde announced her third album Solar Power on the summer solstice, so it's only fitting that she'd have something up her sleeve for the winter solstice. The singer unveiled the video for "Leader of a New Regime" off Solar Power and sent fans a note about it in her email newsletter, writing: "Solstices should always have offerings. So for you, here’s the LEADER OF A NEW REGIME video. Just a couple of bites, a feeling, a perfect midpoint in the SP journey. I hope you like it."

Like the other visuals off the album ("Solar Power," "Fallen Fruit," "Stoned at the Nail Salon"), "Leader of a New Regime" was directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali. Watch the clip above.

Lorde plans to embark on a world tour next year. See a full list of dates below.

Lorde 2022 Tour Dates

February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival

February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards

March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay

March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards

March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands

March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields

March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage

March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB

March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre

March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater

April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House

April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier

April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem

April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met

April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre

May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium

May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy

May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

June 1 London, UK Roundhouse

June 2 London, UK Roundhouse

June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris

June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound

June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622

June 14 Munich, DE Zenith

June 16 Rome, IT Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica

June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca

June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress

June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen

June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall