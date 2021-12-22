Lorde Gifts Fans With A Winter Solstice 'Offering'
By Katrina Nattress
December 22, 2021
Lorde announced her third album Solar Power on the summer solstice, so it's only fitting that she'd have something up her sleeve for the winter solstice. The singer unveiled the video for "Leader of a New Regime" off Solar Power and sent fans a note about it in her email newsletter, writing: "Solstices should always have offerings. So for you, here’s the LEADER OF A NEW REGIME video. Just a couple of bites, a feeling, a perfect midpoint in the SP journey. I hope you like it."
Like the other visuals off the album ("Solar Power," "Fallen Fruit," "Stoned at the Nail Salon"), "Leader of a New Regime" was directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali. Watch the clip above.
Lorde plans to embark on a world tour next year. See a full list of dates below.
Lorde 2022 Tour Dates
February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival
February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards
March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay
March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards
March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands
March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields
March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage
March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB
March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre
March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater
April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House
April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier
April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre
April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem
April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met
April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre
May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy
May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall
May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse
May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
June 1 London, UK Roundhouse
June 2 London, UK Roundhouse
June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris
June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live
June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound
June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622
June 14 Munich, DE Zenith
June 16 Rome, IT Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica
June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca
June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress
June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen
June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall