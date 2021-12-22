Ohio's Most Unique Christmas Tradition Is A Major Cleveland Attraction

Christmas is around the corner, so it’s time to partake in some of your favorite holiday traditions. Some of the best things to do are special to your hometown or home state, so Insider spotlighted the most unique traditions in every state. In Ohio, the house from “A Christmas Story” draws tons of visitors (both local and tourists). Here’s what you should know about it, according to Insider:

“Take a tour or even stay overnight at the house with the leg lamp in the window from ‘A Christmas Story.’”

See the rest of the most unique Christmas traditions in the U.S. here.

“A Christmas Story” premiered in 1983, and remains one of the most popular Christmas movies today. “In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie attempts to convince his parents, his teacher and Santa that a Red Ryder BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift,” its synopsis reads. Directed by Bob Clark, the beloved Christmas film stars Peter Billingsly, Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin and Ian Petrlla, among others.