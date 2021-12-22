This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
December 22, 2021
There are plenty of ways to enjoy delicious, juicy chicken: fried chicken, grilled chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken parmesan, and many more. One of the most popular parts of this delectable poultry is chicken wings. It's even better when it's tossed in some sauce and served with blue cheese or ranch.
Wings and flats can be found at most bars, chicken joints, and other eateries that sell chicken. Since there are thousands of places serving chicken wings, where can you find the best of the best in Colorado? According to Eat This, Not That!, you should head over to...
Here's what writers said about the restaurant's wings:
"First, feed your Instagram grid with a Slater's 50/50 milkshake; they look like they were manufactured in Candyland before arriving at your table garnished with a crushed candy rim, snack cake, lollipops, and a literal SPARKLER. Then, tear into the chicken wings. The Nashville hot doesn't need firecrackers; it packs enough of its own fire. Other sauces include Buffalo, Thai sriracha, maple bourbon bacon, honey BBQ, and, for the plot twist, peanut butter and jelly."
You can Slater's in Denver at 3600 Blake Street. There are more locations in California and Nevada.
Click here to check out other locations with finger-licking chicken wings.