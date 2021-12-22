This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

December 22, 2021

Air Fried, Crispy Chicken Wings with Ranch Dip
Photo: Getty Images

There are plenty of ways to enjoy delicious, juicy chicken: fried chicken, grilled chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken parmesan, and many more. One of the most popular parts of this delectable poultry is chicken wings. It's even better when it's tossed in some sauce and served with blue cheese or ranch.

Wings and flats can be found at most bars, chicken joints, and other eateries that sell chicken. Since there are thousands of places serving chicken wings, where can you find the best of the best in Colorado? According to Eat This, Not That!, you should head over to...

Slater's 50/50!

Here's what writers said about the restaurant's wings:

"First, feed your Instagram grid with a Slater's 50/50 milkshake; they look like they were manufactured in Candyland before arriving at your table garnished with a crushed candy rim, snack cake, lollipops, and a literal SPARKLER. Then, tear into the chicken wings. The Nashville hot doesn't need firecrackers; it packs enough of its own fire. Other sauces include Buffalo, Thai sriracha, maple bourbon bacon, honey BBQ, and, for the plot twist, peanut butter and jelly."

You can Slater's in Denver at 3600 Blake Street. There are more locations in California and Nevada.

Click here to check out other locations with finger-licking chicken wings.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices