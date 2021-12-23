Even Mariah Carey's Dogs Know How To Sing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

By Hayden Brooks

December 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Even Mariah Carey’s dogs know about her holiday classic.

As the pop titan’s anthem, “All I Want for Christmas” reigns supreme on the charts ahead of the holiday weekend, the singer took to Instagram Reels to share a sweet video of her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 10, and their two dogs singing along. In a red gown, Carey belts the line: "All I want for Christmas is," before her twins jump to their feet to shout "you!" while the family dogs react with some barking.

Over in the comment section, Carey kept the caption short and sweet, writing, "All I Want For Christmas Is… [dog emoji [dog emoji]."

Carey shares her children with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. In November, she recruited the children to help film her video for "Fall in Love at Christmas," her recent holiday track featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

Mariah Carey
