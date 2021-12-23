Ex-Mumford & Sons Member Winston Marshall Reveals His Post-Band Project

Over the summer, Winston Marshall announced he was permanently leaving Mumford & Sons after receiving backlash for praising right-wing journalist Andy Ngo's controversial book,Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy in a since-deleted tweet.

Though the banjoist has been quiet on the musical front since quitting the band, he did reveal a new project he's launching next year: The "Marshall Matters" podcast.

In a tweet announcing the "exciting personal news," Marshall explained that he would be "interviewing people across the creative industries to find out what indeed is the state of the arts."

"This is gonna be fun," he wrote.

See his post below.