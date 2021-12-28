Atlanta Police: Delivery Driver Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Tied Up In Vehicle

Police are investigating a robbery and kidnapping after a UPS driver was found tied up inside a tractor-trailer. It happened in the early morning hours Tuesday (December 28).

Local law enforcement officers responded to Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW around 9:15 a.m., near Bankhead Court NW. The incident happened hours earlier, around 3:30 a.m. While the driver was dropped at a traffic light, an armed suspect got into the vehicle and forced the driver to head to Bankhead Court. That’s where the suspect — and several others — tied up the driver and stole items from the vehicle. They apparently fled the scene.

The company tracked the vehicle when it was reported “overdue.” That’s how officials found the driver inside the trailer. He was uninjured at the time, according to police. The preliminary report states:

“At around 3:30am, while the truck was stopped at a traffic light, a person armed with a firearm got into the vehicle and forced the victim to drive to Bankhead Ct. Once there the suspect, along with others, tied the victim up and stole cargo from the tractor trailer. Once the tractor-trailer was reported overdue the company tracked it to the Bankhead Ct area and found the driver, un-injured, inside the trailer.”

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Atlanta Police Department.