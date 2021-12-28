Boosie Mourns The Loss Of His Grandfather, Months After Grandmother's Death

Boosie also says his grandmother's decline in health is the real reason he went after Lil Nas X all year long, with several homophobic rants. In an interview with VladTV, the Baton Rouge star share:

“You know, you don’t play with no gangsta, bruh. That’s not an opp of mine. He had caught me at the wrong time. I was having a bad day. I was losing my grandmother, and I was going through a lot of shit. And you know how I am: you bite me, I’m going to bite back.”

Well wishes to Boosie and his family for their loss.