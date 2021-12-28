The Flaming Lips Cancel New Year's Eve Shows Amid COVID-19 Surge

While fans of The Flaming Lips hoped to kick off 2022 in the best way possible—at a Flaming Lips concert—that will no longer be possible. On Tuesday (December 28), the band, alongside its venue, The Caverns, for their New Year's Eve shows, has announced they will cancel the performances due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

"In response to the surge in COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant, The Flaming Lips and The Caverns have made the very difficult decision to reschedule the 2-Night New Year's Underground Celebration," the venue wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

"The Flaming Lips and The Caverns are heartbroken to deliver this news, and we know you're no doubt sad to read it, but the health and safety of guests, staff, crew and everyone on stage is of utmost importance," the statement continued. "It's a tough call to make, and we want to give everyone as much notice as possible."

The shows have been rescheduled to February 19th and 20th, 2022. Though the shows will now take place well into the new year, the band will still celebrate the special occasion. "It will still be a New Year's celebration of epic proportions!" The Caverns promised. "Wayne and the band feel strongly about ringing in the New Year with you!" Fans that purchased packages or tickets will have those honored at the new dates.

You can read the full statement from The Caverns here: