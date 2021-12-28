This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In All Of Utah

By Ginny Reese

December 28, 2021

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, expensive restaurants are fun every now and then.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most expensive restaurants. The website states, "From classic, mahogany-filled steakhouses to seafood spots right by the ocean, the US has some seriously upscale restaurants for diners looking to splash out on a special occasion."

According to the list, the most expensive restaurant in Utah is La Trattoria Di Francesco in Salt Lake City. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"La Trattoria Di Francesco received quite a bit of attention soon after opening in early 2020 thanks to its gilded steaks. The upscale Italian eatery had two $260 Piedmontese steaks on offer, each encrusted with gold leaf and topped with truffle. The menu has since downgraded a little, though it’s still the priciest around with mains like the Fiorentina, a 32oz steak in a lemon butter and rosemary sauce sold for $165."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most expensive restaurant.

