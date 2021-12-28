Where Steelers Fans Rank Among The NFL's Saddest Fans

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are reportedly the second saddest NFL fanbase, according to a recent study.

Lineups.com reports it surveyed more than 2,000 NFL fans nationwide to see which fanbase was the most likely to shed tears over their favorite team.

The Cowboys topped the list ranking all 32 NFL franchises, followed by New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Steelers.

Lineups.com also broke down the top reasons fans cry over their favorite teams, with 49% saying it was over a loss; 36% claiming it was tears of joy over a Super Bowl victory; 35% saying it was the anguish of losing a super bowl; 27% said it was over any important game; 17% said over a favorite player leaving the team; 15% said over losing to a rival; 15% said over watching a game while drunk; and 12% said over their favorite player getting injured.

Here's the full list of saddest fans in the NFL per Lineups.com: