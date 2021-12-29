'Dog Bill Of Rights': Texas Pups Get Protection In 2022 Under New State Law

Don't mess with dogs in Texas.

A new state law set to go into effect January 18 — dubbed the "Dog Bill of Rights" — gives pup owners new rules when it comes to tying up their dogs outside.

The law, called Senate Bill 5, was signed into law following the last special session, according to Local 23 News. It replaces and amends a previous law related to the mistreatment of dogs that wasn't heavily enforced. The new state law and the previous one, however, both function on a "see something, say something" basis. Animal control or police can only respond if they hear of an incident.

“Best way to think of this is, this is what a dog has a right to. This is the dog’s rights, and if we infringe on the dogs rights, as owners and possessors can be faced with criminal culpability for failing to provide them with what they have a right to," Edward Adrian Sandoval, the administrative first assistant district attorney for Cameron County, told Local 23 News.

Any of the following offenses result in a Class C misdemeanor. The offense is a Class B misdemeanor if the person has been previously convicted under this state law.

“Not only is there criminal penalties for failing to meet your dog’s rights, but if this qualifies as cruelly treated, then an animal patrol officer or police officer can seize your animal,” Sandoval said.

According to the "Dog Bill of Rights," aka Senate Bill 5, a dog owner may not leave a dog outside and unattended by use of a restraint unless the owner provides the dog access to:

Adequate shelter

An area that allows the dog to avoid standing water and exposure to excessive animal waste

Shade from direct sunlight

Potable water

An owner may not restrain a dog outside and unattended by use of a restraint that:

Is a chain

Has weights attached

Is shorter in length than the greater of (a) five times the length of the dog, or (b) 10 feet

Is attached to a collar or harness not properly fitted

There are several exceptions to the previously mentioned rights, including public camping or recreational areas and active training, among others.