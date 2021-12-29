John Madden's Tie To Beginning Of Patriots' Dynasty

Madden also provided several memorable calls ahead of and during Brady's final march downfield, which eventually setup Adam Vinatieri's game-winning field goal as time expired.

New England began the drive on the 17-yard-line, facing a 17-17 tie with 1:37 remaining in the game, which Madden thought, at the time, should have been played conservatively.

“With no timeouts, I think that the Patriots, with this field position, you have to just run the clock out,” Madden said during the broadcast via NBC Sports. “You have to play for overtime now. I don’t think you want to force anything here. You don’t want to do anything stupid because you have no timeouts and you’re backed up.”

In hindsight, it's easy to think the opposite, with the quarterback now responsible for the most comebacks in NFL history being more than capable of marching his offense downfield to setup the most clutch kicker in NFL history.

However, at the time, the inexperienced Brady and championship-less Patriots had no timeouts remaining deep in their own territory, yet still provided an early indication of where they were headed.

“This guy is really cool though,” Madden said about Brady as he continued New England's drive with 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. “I’ve been impressed watching Tom Brady on film and television games and so on, but the way he's played in this game today, he has been very, very impressive with his calmness.”

Madden admitted he was wrong about the Patriots' approach on their final drive, crediting former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis for "letting it all hang out."

“This is amazing,” Madden said. “This is something, and I will admit as a coach and as an analyst, I don’t think they should have done. But they had the guts, they have a young quarterback and they did it. They were backed up inside their own 20-yard line and had no timeouts left. They're calling these plays, and not only calling these plays but making these plays. At some point, when you’re in the Super Bowl, you have to let it all hang out, and I’ll say this -- Charlie Weis and this Patriots team, they are letting it all hang out.”