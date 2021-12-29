When Scottsdale Police officers responded to a call of a broken down car on Pima Road and Thompson Peak Parkway, they were astonished to find the person in need to be a major movie star and comedian.

Actor, comedian and stand-up comic Rob Schneider was driving through his home state of Arizona on December 22 when his Tesla broke down, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. Officer Paul Lee got the call to help with the "disabled vehicle" and was shocked when he saw the veteran Saturday Night Live comedian.

"I said, ‘Wait a second. That is Mr. Schneider, as in the Rob Schneider?’ And I said, ‘Wait, Mr. Schneider?’ And he gave me the nod and that is how we broke the ice on that," Lee told FOX 10 Phoenix.

The Scottsdale Police Department posted a photo on Facebook with Schneider, saying "A motorist assist provided plenty of laughs and a fun photo op in District 4 today! Thanks for the love, @iamrobschneider."