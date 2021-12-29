Rob Schneider Applauds Arizona Police After Helping When Tesla Broke Down
By Dani Medina
December 29, 2021
When Scottsdale Police officers responded to a call of a broken down car on Pima Road and Thompson Peak Parkway, they were astonished to find the person in need to be a major movie star and comedian.
Actor, comedian and stand-up comic Rob Schneider was driving through his home state of Arizona on December 22 when his Tesla broke down, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. Officer Paul Lee got the call to help with the "disabled vehicle" and was shocked when he saw the veteran Saturday Night Live comedian.
"I said, ‘Wait a second. That is Mr. Schneider, as in the Rob Schneider?’ And I said, ‘Wait, Mr. Schneider?’ And he gave me the nod and that is how we broke the ice on that," Lee told FOX 10 Phoenix.
The Scottsdale Police Department posted a photo on Facebook with Schneider, saying "A motorist assist provided plenty of laughs and a fun photo op in District 4 today! Thanks for the love, @iamrobschneider."
A motorist assist provided plenty of laughs and a fun photo op in District 4 today! Thanks for the love, @iamrobschneider 💙 #scottsdale #homefortheholidays #BeMore #ScottsdalePDPosted by Scottsdale Police Department on Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Lee and Schneider talked about some of his movies while the Scottsdale police officer reassured the Grown Ups actor he'll "be fine." Other movies in Schneider's repertoire include Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Hot Chick, The Animal and The Benchwarmers.
Lee said Schneider was very grateful for the police officers' help. Schneider said," They couldn't have been nicer. Like I said, I love Scottsdale. It is our home."
"He was very appreciative. I would have treated any other disabled car the same way. It just happens to be that was Mr. Schneider," Lee said.
Schneider tweeted praise for the Scottsdale Police Department following the incident.
"A huge THANK YOU to Scottsdale Finest @ScottsdalePD for all your help today when my car broke down! Thanks, Officer Lee! YOU CAN DO IT!!" Schneider said.
A huge THANK YOU to Scottsdale Finest @ScottsdalePD for all your help today when my car broke down! Thanks, Officer Lee! YOU CAN DO IT!! pic.twitter.com/F4hj5hNX3M— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) December 23, 2021