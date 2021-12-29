These California Spots Are Among The Best Places To Travel In 2022

With 2021 winding down, people are already making future travel plans. Luckily for some Americans, they don't have to travel too far.

Travel + Leisure published a list featuring the "50 Best Places To Travel in 2022," including destinations in Australia, Egypt, Japan, Qatar, the Bahamas, and even Antarctica. Several American cities made it on the list, including two in California. Those spots are...

Greater Palm Springs and Santa Ynez Valley!

Nina Ruggiero says Greater Palm Springs "is kicking its signature self-care into high gear in the coming year." She praised the Southern California city for its new and upcoming projects, like a new luxury wellness experience in Rancho Mirage, a hot springs spot, an adults-only experience in Flure Noire Hotel, a new surf club, and much more.