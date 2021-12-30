Here's The Best Cup Of Coffee In All Of Kentucky

By Ginny Reese

January 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The only thing better than the smell of a fresh cup of coffee in the morning is smelling the best coffee in the entire state.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cups of coffee in each state. The website states, "In honor of everyone's favorite bean juice, we've put together a list of the best cup of coffee in every state, from local favorites to hole-in-the-wall cafes. Plus, many of these coffee houses offer to-go options, delivery services, and mailed subscription programs, so you can keep caffeinated while staying safe. It's a win-win!"

According to the website, the best cup of coffee in Kentucky comes from Common Grounds Coffee House in Lexington. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"There are certain coffee shops that just look like the coffee's gonna be good. Common Grounds Coffee House is one of those places. Started in 1992, the cafe has quickly become a local mainstay. Now, it's the largest locally-owned coffee house in Lexington."

Click here to check out where to get the best cup of coffee in each state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices