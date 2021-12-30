One Of Selena Gomez's BFFs Got The Exact Same Massive Watercolor Tattoo

Selena is currently in New York City while she films the second season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Shortly before season two went into production, Hulu announced Cara would also be joining the cast of the murder mystery dramedy. The pair have since been spotted hanging out frequently around Manhattan during their downtime.

Though this may be Selena's first watercolor ink, it's far from Selena's first trip to the tattoo parlor. Back in 2012, Selena got her first tattoo—a musical note on her wrist. “Everybody thought that it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life," she explained to Access Hollywood at the time. I was named after a singer, I’m a singer and a lot of other personal reasons. So, that’s what I got.”

Before this latest addition of body ink, her most recent tattoo was a small cross on her collarbone. “I’m very, very spiritual,” she shared with Vogue. “I believe in God, but I’m not religious. I’ve been a Christian for a while now. I don’t talk about it too much — I want to, but it’s gotten a bad rep. I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith and believe in what I believe in and that truly is what gets me through."