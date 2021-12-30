One Of Selena Gomez's BFFs Got The Exact Same Massive Watercolor Tattoo
By Emily Lee
December 30, 2021
Earlier this month, Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City revealed Selena Gomez popped in for some new ink. The end result was a massive, yet intricate design covering the top half of Selena's back.
Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, owner and operator of Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City, shared a photo of Selena's latest artwork on Instagram not long after she stopped in. “Watercolor on [Selena]...Thank you for always being wonderful.”
It turns out, Selena's tattoo actually has a twin. Her BFF Cara Delevigne just revealed she got the same exact tattoo. While Selena's tattoo covers the top of her back, Cara was inked on her ribs. "Matching for [Cara]," Bang Bang Tattoo's caption reads. "I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara. FYI I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever."
Selena is currently in New York City while she films the second season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Shortly before season two went into production, Hulu announced Cara would also be joining the cast of the murder mystery dramedy. The pair have since been spotted hanging out frequently around Manhattan during their downtime.
Though this may be Selena's first watercolor ink, it's far from Selena's first trip to the tattoo parlor. Back in 2012, Selena got her first tattoo—a musical note on her wrist. “Everybody thought that it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life," she explained to Access Hollywood at the time. I was named after a singer, I’m a singer and a lot of other personal reasons. So, that’s what I got.”
Before this latest addition of body ink, her most recent tattoo was a small cross on her collarbone. “I’m very, very spiritual,” she shared with Vogue. “I believe in God, but I’m not religious. I’ve been a Christian for a while now. I don’t talk about it too much — I want to, but it’s gotten a bad rep. I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith and believe in what I believe in and that truly is what gets me through."