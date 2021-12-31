David Lee Roth Cancels Two Of His Farewell Shows

Fans of David Lee Roth who planned to ring in the new year with rock star received some bad news on Friday (December 31). The former Van Halen frontman has canceled two of his farewell shows in Las Vegas. He was set to kick off his final run of shows before retirement on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to Las Vegas television station KTNV, a press release was sent out informing local outlets that the shows had been canceled. Roth's venue, The House of Blues, also sent out a tweet regarding the cancellation, however, the message has since been deleted. The shows remain listed as canceled on the venue's website.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, have been canceled," the press release received by KTNV reads. "Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly.”

Roth and The House of Blues did not provide an explanation for the cancelations. As shows across the country continue to be affected by the latest COVID-19 surge, however, it is safe to assume this may also be the case with Roth's farewell shows.

Roth announced his retirement earlier this year, announcing he'd be closing out this chapter of his life with a final Las Vegas residency. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth told Las Vegas Review Journal. “I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in the statement."

"I've given you all I've got to give," he also said at the time. "It's been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I'll miss you all. Stay frosty."