Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Only Goal For The Year

Kelsea Ballerini is heading into the new year with just one goal, and she figured it out after writing “PAGES” of things she wanted to do to “better” herself. Ballerini opened up about initially writing “pages and pages” of ways she wanted to “better” herself, her body, her relationships, her career and more in 2022. But a key realization made the “hole in the bottle” singer decide to rip up those pages and replace her initial set of goals with just one: “doing my damn best.” Here’s why Ballerini decided to make that change, and why she shared it:

“y’all. i’ve spent the last few days writing pages and pages of things i want to do to ‘better’ myself, my body, my relationships, my career, my life this year. PAGES. and then i realized that was only going to bring more anxiety and unrealistic expectations into my world and i just don’t have the room for it this year. so i ripped the pages out and replaced it with “doing my damn best”. and that’s it. that’s the goal for the year. because maybe the ‘better-ing’ happens when we just show up and see what meets us simply where we are.

“just thought i’d share in case any of your algorithms were also sending you into a shame spiral of not being good enough already. we are. 🤍”

See her full post here: