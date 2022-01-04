Ohio Ranks Among States With The Most Residents Moving Out

Tons of people are moving out of Ohio.

At least, more people are moving out of Ohio than most other states, according to a new study. United Van Lines released its 45th Annual National Movers Study on Monday (January 3), ranking the Top 10 states where residents moved in during 2021, and the Top 10 states where residents moved out in 2021.

States topping the list for inbound migration include Vermont, South Dakota, South Carolina, West Virginia, Florida and others. United Van Lines also found that nearly 32% of Americans who moved, opted to do so to be closer to family. Another 32.5% moved for a new job.

“This new data from United Van Lines is indicative of COVID-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, midsized towns and cities,” Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a press release. “We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote.”

So, which states are the Top 10 outbound states for 2021? Here’s the list:

New Jersey Illinois New York Connecticut California Michigan Massachussetts Louisiana Ohio Nebraska

See the full report here.