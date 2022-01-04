These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Neediest' In The U.S.

Over the past two years, economic instability has affected millions of individuals across America with 11.4% of the country living in poverty in 2020. Depending on where you live, economic uncertainty can be even higher in some communities than in others.

Measuring the amount of economic disadvantage, such as child poverty and food insecurity, WalletHub compared more 180 cities to determine which are the "neediest" in the country, including two in South Carolina.

These are the South Carolina cities considered to be some of the neediest in the country:

No. 41: Columbia

No. 133: Charleston

While Charleston ranks in the bottom half of the list, with mid-range scores in both economic well-being and health/safety, Columbia places higher in terms of "neediness."

Here are the Top 10 neediest cities in America, according to the list:

Detroit, Michigan Brownsville, Texas Cleveland, Ohio Fresno, California Gulfport, Mississippi Los Angeles, California Newark, New Jersey Baltimore, Maryland New Orleans, Louisiana St. Louis, Missouri

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities using two factors, economic well-being and health & safety. These factors were then evaluated across 28 relevant metrics, including child poverty rate, unemployment rate, homelessness rate, median credit score, high school dropout rate, food insecurity rate, share of depressed adults, crime rate and many more.

Check out the full report here.