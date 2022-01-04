This Texas Bakery Has The Best Bagels In The Entire State
By Sarah Tate
January 4, 2022
Everyone has their own preference when it comes to ordering a bagel. From an everything bagel with cream cheese and lox to a plain bagel with a generous spread of cream cheese, the options are basically endless. With so many varieties, not to mention the growing number of shops selling them, it's hard to to decide where to find the best option for you.
Using reviews and interviews with locals, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best bagels in each state, and one shop in Austin got the top spot for Texas.
"What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's fresh-baked bagels, the best toppings and fixin's available and lots of loyal customers."
So which shop serves up the best bagels in Texas?
Nervous Charlie's
Nervous Charlie's Bagels in Austin ships its dough from New York City directly to Texas where they then give it a kick of some hometown flavor. With classic options like sesame and everything bagels to sun dried tomato and jalapeño cheddar, as well as tasty spreads like scallion and spicy arbol & pequin pepper, the options are endless. Plus you can try any of their sandwiches, such as The Longhorn or The Tree Hugger, on your choice of bagel.
Learn more about Nervous Charlie's at their website. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best bagels in Texas:
"Try the lunch sandwiches on bagels at this cute shop that has its dough shipped in from NYC, to which they add local flavor and flair."
Check out the full report here.