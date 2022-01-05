'I'm Scared To Go Home' St. Louis Woman Walks In To Burglars Inside House

A St. Louis woman is frightened to go back home after she and her next-door neighbor's house have been burglarized multiple times.

According to KSDK, on December 17, Barbara Carl said she walked into her home while the burglars were inside.

"I screamed, 'Hey, I know you're in there, and I'm coming in, and you better get out!' Then I heard him scuffling through," she said. "I opened the door real quick and I see him running through my house."

Carl reported the incident to the St. Louis Police Department. She noted that the burglar is wanted for first-degree burglary and "they do have his information and his mug shots."

"What can you make of it, quite honestly?" Carl added. "I'm scared to go home. I'm scared to stay by myself. We've been going over every other day just to kind of pick through stuff and clean stuff because every drawer was pulled out. Every picture, taken off the wall. They even had my food in my freezer and my refrigerator packed and at the back window, ready to carry out."

Carl says neighbors have captured surveillance images of the alleged burglars and are currently in the process of providing the photos to investigators.

"One of the neighbors says the guy was at the laundromat down on south Broadway," said Carl. "So, we're still seeing him walking around. And basically, he's using my own rough totes, my luggage."

Carl noted that the home invasions began after a home in the neighborhood was destroyed in a fire.

"They basically busted in and were taking all of her building supplies and such out of her house and pretty well anything they could get out of my house at that time," Carl told KSDK.

She added that the thieves drove a burnt-orange Chevy Silverado and a Silver Lincoln Navigator. They also used a trailer and a dolly to steal from the homes.