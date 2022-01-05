New Report Ranks These Tennessee Cities As Some Of The Best For Jobs
By Sarah Tate
January 6, 2022
Anyone who has ever found themselves in search of a job knows how difficult the experience can be. From a tough market and lack of jobs to extended closures due to the pandemic, finding a job can sometimes feel impossible. Depending on where you live, you may have a better shot at landing a new opportunity.
WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across the country to determine which are the best places for jobs, and several in Tennessee made the cut. According to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate has improved significantly from a high of 14.7% in 2020 to 4.2% in 2021.
Here are the best places in Tennessee to find a job:
- No. 54: Knoxville
- No. 71: Nashville
- No. 81: Chattanooga
- No. 171: Memphis
While Nashville comes in third overall for the highest employment growth, it is not considered the best place to find a job in Tennessee. With high and average scores in the job market and socio-economic categories, respectively, that distinction goes to Knoxville.
These are the Top 10 cities in the country determined to be the best places to find a job:
- Columbia, Maryland
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- San Fransisco, California
- Portland, Maine
- Austin, Texas
- Orlando, Florida
- Seattle, Washington
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- San Jose, California
- Nashua, New Hampshire
To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across two factors: job market and socio-economics. These factors were then evaluated using 31 relevant metrics, including: job opportunities, employment growth, unemployment rate, industry variety, job security, job satisfaction, access to employee benefits, median annual income, average work and commute time, transit score, housing affordability, safety, dating-friendliness and many more.
Check out the full report here.