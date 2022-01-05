These Milwaukee Theaters Will Show Betty White Film On Her 100th Birthday

Those in Milwaukee will get the chance to celebrate the late Betty White's birthday on January 17.

White passed away in her sleep on New Year's Eve, just weeks before her big celebration. Her death was confirmed to PEOPLE by her close friend and agent, Jeff Witjas.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

A movie celebrating White and her accomplishments throughout her life called Betty White: A Celebration will be released on January 17 in theaters across the country.

In a statement from the producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young, Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein:

"Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the "luckiest broad on two feet” to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long."

Here are the theaters near Milwaukee where you can watch Betty White: A Celebration:

Southgate 10

Southridge BistroPlex 8

MT Brookfield Square

South Shore Cinemas 16

Ridge Cinemas 20

Menomonee Falls Cinemas 16

Majestic - Brookfield

Showtime Cinema 12

North Shore Cinemas 11

To find other theaters showing the film, you can visit FathomEvents here.