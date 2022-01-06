The Most Delicious Barbecue In Washington Is At This Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

January 7, 2022

Tasty Barbecue pulled pork
Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is a classic American pastime. Smoky flavors, delicious side dishes, and the many kinds of meat you can throw on the grill -- you can't go wrong with that.

Of course, a barbecue isn't complete without some yummy sauces to top those proteins. Don't forget to throw in some nice drinks!

Whether you're having a party or wanting a comfy dinner, there are all kinds of joints cooking up some delicious barbecue. So where can you find the best place in Washington state? Eat This, Not This! found the best barbecue restaurants in each state, and according to the website, the best spot in the Evergreen State is...

Ranch House BBQ & Steakhouse!

"Ranch House has a complete menu filled with meats, salads, burgers, steaks, sandwiches, award-winning chili, and fries," writers say. "Start off with some chili cheese fries as an app, and finish off with a brisket and sausage sandwich."

If you're interested in what proteins they have besides brisket and sausage, they also serve pork ribs and ribtips, smoked chicken, pulled pork, pork chops, and chicken breast.

You can find Ranch House at 10841 Kennedy Creek Rd SW in Olympia. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and catering.

Click here to check out Eat This' full list of awesome barbecue joints.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices