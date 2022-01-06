The Most Delicious Barbecue In Washington Is At This Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
January 7, 2022
Barbecue is a classic American pastime. Smoky flavors, delicious side dishes, and the many kinds of meat you can throw on the grill -- you can't go wrong with that.
Of course, a barbecue isn't complete without some yummy sauces to top those proteins. Don't forget to throw in some nice drinks!
Whether you're having a party or wanting a comfy dinner, there are all kinds of joints cooking up some delicious barbecue. So where can you find the best place in Washington state? Eat This, Not This! found the best barbecue restaurants in each state, and according to the website, the best spot in the Evergreen State is...
"Ranch House has a complete menu filled with meats, salads, burgers, steaks, sandwiches, award-winning chili, and fries," writers say. "Start off with some chili cheese fries as an app, and finish off with a brisket and sausage sandwich."
If you're interested in what proteins they have besides brisket and sausage, they also serve pork ribs and ribtips, smoked chicken, pulled pork, pork chops, and chicken breast.
You can find Ranch House at 10841 Kennedy Creek Rd SW in Olympia. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and catering.
Click here to check out Eat This' full list of awesome barbecue joints.