These Are The Top 10 'Cheap Eats' In Cleveland

By Kelly Fisher

January 7, 2022

A Man Eating A Burger
Photo: Getty Images

You won’t need to tell the locals that the Cleveland area is packed with tons of great places to eat. Foodies can find everything, whether they’re looking for pizza, breakfast food, delis, Mexican food and more — and they won’t have to break the bank for it.

Whether you’re visiting The Land or just brainstorming for a new restaurant to try, one resource that can help is TripAdvisor. Defined as the “world’s largest travel guidance platform,” TripAdvisor maps out where travelers can stay, what they can do, and which restaurants to try when visiting any given city. Travelers take to TripAdvisor with reviews of their experiences, and some of Cleveland’s best restaurants are known for “awesome service,” “genius food,” “fun environment,” being “so good, I went back the next day,” and more.

If you’re looking for the best places to eat while sticking to your budget, check out the Top 10 “Cheap Eats” in Cleveland:

  1. Barrio
  2. Happy Dog
  3. Pho Thang Cafe
  4. West Side Market Cafe
  5. Noble Beast Brewing Company
  6. Barrio
  7. Superior Pho
  8. Yours Truly Playhouse Square
  9. Nate’s Deli & Restaurant
  10. Rocket Fizz - Soda Pop & Candy Shop

Looking for more options? Find other highly-rated “Cheap Eats” in the Cleveland area here.

