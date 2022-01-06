These Columbia Theaters Will Show Betty White Film On Her 100th Birthday

As the world mourns the loss of beloved actress Betty White, a new film honoring her life and legacy is preparing to help fill the void left by her absence.

Betty White: A Celebration, originally titled Betty White: 100 Years Young, is hitting theaters on the late star's centennial birthday, including a few theaters around Columbia. On Monday, January 17, what would have been White's 100th birthday, three theaters in and around the city will have multiple showings of the film: Regal Columbiana Grande Stadium 14 and Regal Sandhill Stadium Cinema 16, both in Columbia, as well as Regal Manchester Stadium 14 in Rock Hill.

"During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone," said producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein "Betty always said she was the 'luckiest broad on two feet' to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long."

The film will feature appearances from friends and colleagues like Ryan Reynolds, Valerie Bertinelli, Robert Redford, Carol Burnett, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many more, as well as the Golden Girl herself.

"This celebration of America's sweetheart is an opportunity to remember Betty White's amazing life and career. It's a time to come together and enjoy Betty's classic moments on The Golden Girls, SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among others. Drawing from her final interview, this film provides a backstage look at her career, and insights into what was most important to her."

For more information about Betty White: A Celebration or to get tickets to a showing, visit the website here.