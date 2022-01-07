1 Injured As Nashville Firefighters Battle Blaze At Old Hickory Home

At least one firefighter was injured while battling a blaze that broke out at an Old Hickory home Friday morning (January 7).

The Nashville Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Rifle Range Road in Old Hickory around 8 a.m. Friday. By 9:30 a.m., the fire was deemed under control while crews continued to investigate.

According to WKRN, all occupants were able to escape the home safely, but one firefighter was injured while fighting the flames and transported for treatment of a non-critical injury.

"The fire is under control and all occupants were able to get out of the home uninjured," Nashville Fire said in a tweet, adding a photo smoke billowing from the home. "One firefighter is being transported from the scene with a non-critical head injury. This is an active scene."