Bon Jovi Announces 3 Texas Dates For 2022 Tour

Bon Jovi is heading back out on the road for the "Bon Jovi 2022 Tour," the band announced Friday. Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Phil X and Hugh McDonald are scheduled to make three stops in Texas.

The 15-date tour kicks off in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 1 and closes with a show in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 30. The Texas dates are: April 23 at the Moody Center in Austin, April 26 at the Toyota Center and April 28 at the American Airlines Center.

The tour will feature music from Bon Jovi's latest release, 2020, that was released in October 2020. There's also some new material fans might hear live, according to Billboard.

Pre-sale tickets will become available at 10 a.m. January 11 and tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. January 14. VIP packages are also available on the Bon Jovi website.

"We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," frontman Bon Jovi told Billboard.

Here's a full list of tour dates for the "Bon Jovi 2022 Tour":