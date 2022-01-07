Bon Jovi Announces Greenville Date For 2022 Tour

By Sarah Tate

January 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Bon Jovi is hitting the road in April for the upcoming Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, including a stop right here in Greenville.

Bon Jovi kicks off its 2022 tour with a show in Omaha on April 1, playing cities across the country throughout the month before ending with a stop in Nashville on April 30. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will head to the Carolinas for a few shows, including a stop at Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 11.

"It's official," the band announced Friday (January 7). "We'll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour."

Ticket pre-sales begin January 11 before opening fully to the public at 10 a.m. local time on January 14. VIP packages will also be available. For more information on the Bon Jovi Tour or to find tickets, visit the band's website here.

"We have all missed touring," said Jon Bon Jovi, "and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band."

Here are the cities Bon Jovi will visit as part of the 2022 tour:

  • April 1: Omaha, Nebraska
  • April 3: St. Paul, Minnesota
  • April 5: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • April 8: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • April 9: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • April 11: Greenville, South Carolina
  • April 13: Savannah, Georgia
  • April 15: Tampa, Florida
  • April 16: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
  • April 19: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • April 21: St. Louis, Missouri
  • April 23: Austin, Texas
  • April 26: Houston, Texas
  • April 28: Dallas, Texas
  • April 30: Nashville, Tennessee
