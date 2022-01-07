The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Zuri Anderson
January 7, 2022
Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown goes across America. The Food Network star has visited restaurants from coast to coast, putting the spotlight on local favorites and their delicious dishes.
Thousands of eateries have been on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives (DDD), and Fieri has made plenty of stops in the Evergreen State. But with so many featured spots to choose from, what's the best of the best from Fieri's visits?
Delish has the answer for that. They pinpointed the best DDD-featured restaurant in every state, including Washington state! According to writers, the best spot that's been on the show is...
Here's what writers said about the restaurant:
"Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Southern Kitchen is known for highlighting just that—a Southern approach to cooking. The restaurant pulls out all of the stops with a menu filled with cornbread stuffing, fried chicken over mac and cheese, hush puppies, grits, and battered catfish."
You can find the restaurant at 1716 6th Ave. in Tacoma. They offer dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
