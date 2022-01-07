This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In All Of Utah

The sweet and savory combination of chicken and waffles has truly stood the test of time. The unlikely combo is sure to send anyone to comfort food heaven.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles. The website states, "Despite the variations of this soul food you’ll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common – customers absolutely adore them."

The best chicken and waffles in Utah come from Station 22 Cafe in Provo. The cafe is located at 22 W Center Street. Click here to check out the restaurant's menu. LoveFOOD explains:

"For a relaxed dinner and delicious comfort food classics, look no further than Provo's Station 22 Cafe. With a good-sized dinner menu and daily brunch, customers keep coming back for the chicken and waffles in particular. The 24-hour brined and fried chicken is served with warm buttermilk waffles, watermelon and house-made buttermilk syrup. The chicken is said to be juicy and perfectly crispy."

