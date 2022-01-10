Maren Morris Reveals Her Favorite Spots Around Nashville

Maren Morris is celebrating almost a decade of living in the capital of country music by revealing some of her favorite places around Nashville.

On Monday (January 10), the "Circles Around This Town" singer gave fans a look into her life by sharing 10 of her favorite spots in Music City, from vintage record stores and historic buildings to moody speakeasies and laid-back coffee shops.

Here are the places around Nashville that the country star calls her "favorite haunts":

Grimey's New & Preloved Music

White's Mercantile

Radnor Lake State Park

Belcourt Theatre

Ryman Auditorium

Prince's Hot Chicken

Lockeland Table

Ugly Mugs Coffee & Tea

Bartaco

The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club

Each place on the list has a special place in the country star's heart, including the Belcourt Theatre, where she and husband Ryan Hurd had their first date, Nashville's "crown jewel" in Radnor State Park, and of course the Ryman Auditorium.

"If you can't fit a show in at the Ryman during your Nashville stay, at least go for a daytime tour to experience the 'Mother Church's' stained-glass windows in the sunlight," she said, adding, "That place is truly magical and not just for its rich country music history (it is the original Grand Ole Opry)."