Maren Morris Reveals Her Favorite Spots Around Nashville
By Sarah Tate
January 10, 2022
Maren Morris is celebrating almost a decade of living in the capital of country music by revealing some of her favorite places around Nashville.
On Monday (January 10), the "Circles Around This Town" singer gave fans a look into her life by sharing 10 of her favorite spots in Music City, from vintage record stores and historic buildings to moody speakeasies and laid-back coffee shops.
Here are the places around Nashville that the country star calls her "favorite haunts":
- Grimey's New & Preloved Music
- White's Mercantile
- Radnor Lake State Park
- Belcourt Theatre
- Ryman Auditorium
- Prince's Hot Chicken
- Lockeland Table
- Ugly Mugs Coffee & Tea
- Bartaco
- The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club
Each place on the list has a special place in the country star's heart, including the Belcourt Theatre, where she and husband Ryan Hurd had their first date, Nashville's "crown jewel" in Radnor State Park, and of course the Ryman Auditorium.
"If you can't fit a show in at the Ryman during your Nashville stay, at least go for a daytime tour to experience the 'Mother Church's' stained-glass windows in the sunlight," she said, adding, "That place is truly magical and not just for its rich country music history (it is the original Grand Ole Opry)."
Morris' recent single "Circles Around This Town" shares the Texas-born singer's story of moving to Nashville almost 10 years ago in an effort to break into the industry. Check out the music video below.