This Atlanta Food Truck Is The Best One In Georgia

Grabbing a quick meal from a food truck is a rising trend, and there’s no shortage of options. Luckily, foodies in Atlanta don’t have to search far to find the best food truck in the entire state.

That’s because Eat This, Not That!, the ultimate food content hub, highlighted the best food truck in every state: “Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone.” So, which one stands out the most in the Peach State? The Blaxican. Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says it’s the best one:

“Atlanta-based The Blaxican serves up Mexican soul food, with offerings like shrimp and grits tostadas, spicy mac and cheese, and a dish called the Blasian, which is a taco filled with grilled salmon, house-made Asian Glaze, tomatoes, and feta cheese.”

The Blaxican Food Truck was created in 2010, and it’s hailed as the “home of the one and only Collard Green Quesadilla,” its website reads, crediting it as “La Comida for your Soul.”

